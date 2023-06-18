Brothers and sister arrested for running illegal operation

MORROW — Two brothers and their sister are facing drug, weapons, and other charges after being arrested for running an illegal operation, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Bradley Duffy, Willie Duffy, 35, and Monica Duffy, 29, were all arrested for Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act-possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, VGCSA-felony marijuana, VGCSA-possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related items, the CCPD said.
According to court records, all three have preliminary hearings July 5 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
On June 15 at 6 a.m., the Clayton County Police SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 300th block of Spring Lake Circle in Morrow at the request of the CCPD Narcotics Unit.
With the help of CCPD Task Force officers, the Airport Interdiction Unit, C.A.G.E. Unit, and the K-9 Unit, a search was conducted at the location and the following items were seized — 1,794 grams of THC oil, 2,102 grams of THC edibles, 84 grams of marijuana, a Jimenez Arms 9 mm handgun, a Romanian Century Arms AK-47 rifle, Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun, scales, ammunition, heat seals, and a 2013 Cadillac ATS.
