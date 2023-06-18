Brothers and sister arrested for running illegal operation

SPECIAL PHOTOS

Weapons that were confiscated by the Clayton County Police Department.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

MORROW — Two brothers and their sister are facing drug, weapons, and other charges after being arrested for running an illegal operation, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Bradley Duffy, Willie Duffy, 35, and Monica Duffy, 29, were all arrested for Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act-possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, VGCSA-felony marijuana, VGCSA-possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related items, the CCPD said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.