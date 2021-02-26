ATLANTA — Clayton County Schools Building the Boro program has won a $1,000 grant from McDonald’s annual Golden Grants program.
The program, launched in 2018 by Atlanta area McDonald’s owner/operators, is a resource for “teachers and other individuals who are committed to fueling and inspiring K-12 student learning.”
“It is an honor to stand beside my fellow Atlanta owner/operators to give back to the community we call home,” said Jeff Heidrick, McDonald’s owner/operator of 22 restaurants across Atlanta. “Since the program’s launch in 2018, we’ve awarded $120,000 in grants and have helped impact the lives of thousands of students across the Atlanta metro area. It is an honor to work with some of the community’s greatest Samaritans.”
Golden Grants winning submissions, Heidrick said, clearly demonstrated the creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects that included arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs and activities, and more.
For more information on the program, visit GoldenGrantsATL.com.
