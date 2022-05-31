LOVEJOY — The Adam A. Smith Legacy Sickle Cell Foundation is holding a 5K and blood drive June 18.
Both will be held at Lovejoy Regional Park, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $30. The Kids’ Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. and is $20 to participate.
A virtual run option is also available for $25.
The day’s goal is to raise both awareness and funds in honor of World Sickle Cell Day.
Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited red blood cell disease that causes cells to be crescent shaped blocking blood flow in side blood vessels.
According to sicklecellspeaks.com, about 100,000 people in the United States have the disease; of those 90% are of African descent. The disease also affects those of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.
The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds require written parental permission.
All donors will receive a $10 eGift card and free Badges of Honor T-shirt.
To register, visit www.runsignup.com and search for Let’s Get Moving For Sickle Cell Day 5K.
