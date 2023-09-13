South Carolina State University recently visited Mt. Zion High School as part of its 2023 Presidential Bus Tour. The event — led by Superintendent/CEO Anthony W. Smith, SCSU President Col. Alexander Conyers, and SCSU First Lady Agatha Conyers — was a chance to bridge the gap between high school students and higher education through providing scholarships to various students. During the visit, the leaders of SCSU introduced their institution to the students with representatives of the university’s Student Government Association and a performance by their cheerleading squad and drum line.

