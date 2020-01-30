America's economy grew at a rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter

The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the final quarter of 2019, according to a preliminary estimate from the Commerce Department.
This was in line with the consensus forecasts of economists polled by Refinitiv, and even with the growth rate of the third quarter.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
