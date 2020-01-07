Dow futures tumble 300 points after 10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq

US stock futures dropped Tuesday evening after 10 rockets hit an airbase that houses US forces in Iraq.
Dow futures dropped around 300 points Tuesday evening. Futures for the S&P 500 were down around 1.15% and Nasdaq futures were down around 1.4%.
At least 10 rockets hit the al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town told CNN.
Iranian state TV reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, "has hit U.S. Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq with tens of missiles." The IRGC warned the US of of more "crushing responses in case of new aggression," according to state TV. The IRGC said it will target any regional state that becomes a platform for US aggression, a second banner on state TV read.
- Hamdi Alkhshali contributed to this report.
