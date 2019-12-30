Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn says he is in Lebanon after leaving Japan

Former auto titan Carlos Ghosn confirmed Tuesday that he left Japan for Lebanon. He had been awaiting a trial in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct.
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," he said in a statement.
Ghosn's escape from Japan is the latest, dramatic twist in a yearlong saga that resulted in his ouster as chairman of Nissan and chairman and CEO of its alliance partner Renault.
It is not clear how Ghosn — who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship — was able to leave Japan. The Wall Street Journal, which reported his departure earlier, quoted an anonymous source as saying that Ghosn was "tired of being an industrial political hostage."
Ghosn faces a litany of criminal charges in Japan, including allegations that he understated his income for years and funneled $5 million of Nissan's money to a car dealership he controlled.
He was initially detained in November 2018 and spent 108 days in a Tokyo jail cell before being released on bail in March. He returned to jail for a few weeks after being arrested again in April.
Ghosn has repeatedly denied the charges against him and has claimed that his ouster and arrest were part of a conspiratorial plot to remove him from the global alliance he built.
He said in his Tuesday statement that he has "not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution."
"I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," he added.
