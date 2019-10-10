Global stocks rise as the US-China trade talks show signs of progress

Global stocks jumped Friday on signs of optimism out of the US-China trade talks.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.9% and 1%, respectively. China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3%.
US futures also rose further following overnight gains on Wall Street. Dow and S&P 500 futures both improved 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures moved up 0.3%.
President Donald Trump said Thursday in the United States that the first day of high-level trade talks with China was going "very well." Officials later said there was better-than-expected progress during the discussions.
People close to the talks expect the momentum to continue Friday when Trump meets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office.
Officials familiar with the talks say possible outcomes will likely fall short of a sweeping, comprehensive trade deal that Trump has called for. But smaller deal could include new currency agreements, Chinese commitments on farm purchases and a halt on US tariffs that are due to increase next week.
Separately, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday that Liu told several US business officials in Washington that he came to the United States with "great sincerity" for the talks. Xinhua reported that Liu is eager to discuss issues such as trade balance, market access and investor protection.
CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to the report.