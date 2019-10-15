Kevin Feige is now the center of Marvel's universe as chief creative officer

Kevin Feige's Marvel universe is about to get even bigger.
The Marvel Studios president is adding the title of chief creative officer to his resume, CNN Business has learned. The new role has Feige overseeing the creative direction of Marvel and its superhero stories. This means that he will be in charge of the creative side of Marvel's publishing, film, TV (which includes streaming) and animation divisions--units that were run by separate leaders up to this point.
The move also now puts Marvel TV and Marvel Family Entertainment, the brand's animation arm, under the Marvel Studios banner.
Feige will report to Disney's chief creative officer Alan Horn as well as co-chairman Alan Bergman.
Marvel has become the biggest blockbuster brand in Hollywood under Feige's leadership, bringing in more than $22 billion at the worldwide global box office. (That number does not account for inflation.)
"Avengers: Endgame" shattered records when it came out in April. It then surpassed James Cameron's 2009 "Avatar" in July to become the highest-grossing film in history, making more than $2.7 billion globally. Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009.
Feige has also been a big part of the rollout for Disney+, which debuts in November. He is producing shows based on popular Marvel characters, such as "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Hawkeye" and "Loki." He's also developing a "Star Wars" movie for Lucasfilm, another arm of the Disney family of brands.
He will be back in the producer seat for one more Spider-Man movie after Marvel and Sony agreed to collaborate on another sequel about the web slinger.