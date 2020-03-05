Lufthansa cancels more than 7,000 flights over coronavirus concerns

Lufthansa is grounding planes and canceling flights as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in Europe.
The German airline said Thursday it has canceled 7,100 European flights for March, mostly within Germany or on routes to Italy, accounting for about 25% of its total capacity.
Investors have punished airlines stocks in recent weeks. United Airlines stock is down 32% so far this year, for example, and shares in Germany's Lufthansa are down 29% over the same period.
Earlier this week, Lufthansa said it would ground 150 of its 770 aircraft.
"Guests who have submitted their contact details to Lufthansa will be proactively informed of the cancellations," the company said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.