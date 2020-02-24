A growing number of major American companies are saying coronavirus is hurting their business.
Late Monday, United Airlines announced that it has suspended flights between the United States and four destinations in China, routes that represent approximately 5% of the company's planned capacity, because of the virus.
The airline said near-term demand for flights to China has fallen to near zero, and the demand for flights to the rest of its trans-Pacific routes has declined 75%. The company added that it's managing its business "to minimize the operational and financial disruption."
The canceled flights were between the United States and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong will be suspended through April 24. United said that despite these "short-term" issues, the company believes "it will be in a strong position to deliver earnings growth in 2021 and beyond."
Also on Monday, Mastercard updated its first quarter and full year 2020 revenue outlook, also because of the impact of the Coronavirus.
If the trends continue through the end of this quarter, Mastercard's sales growth in the first quarter will be approximately 2 to 3 percentage points lower than it announced late last month, the company said in a press release. Mastercard said it plans to provide further updates on its first-quarter earnings call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.