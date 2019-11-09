Saudi Aramco on Saturday released details of its initial public offering that could shatter records and give investors the chance to own a piece of the world's most profitable company.
Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company said the offering period will begin on November 17 and close on December 4. It will price its shares on December 5, with trading on the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul, expected to start in mid-December, according to its prospectus.
The public offering could be largest in history. Aramco has vast oil reserves and massive daily output. It holds a monopoly in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude. The company posted a $68 billion profit for the first nine months of this year, down 18% on the same period in 2018. Profit for the whole of 2018 was $111 billion.
The prospectus did not include details of how much of the company will be floated. The company will sell up to 0.5% of shares to individual investors. There is one class of ordinary shares and a share entitles its holder to one vote. Each shareholder has the right to attend and vote at the general assemblies.
The company will not be able to list additional shares for six months after trading begins. All necessary regulatory and corporate approvals required for the offering have been secured for the IPO, it said.
Details of the long-awaited IPO come as low oil prices, the climate crisis and geopolitical risk have raised skepticism among international investors.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has reportedly sought a valuation for Aramco near $2 trillion. But the model run by Palissy Advisors puts Aramco's value at just $1 trillion.
Aramco may need to heavily rely on rich local families, sympathetic sovereign wealth funds or major customers such as China signing up for shares.
There's also growing expectation that Aramco will need to sweeten its dividend in order to get more global investors in the door. The company has committed to a $75 billion annual dividend through 2024. What investors earn from these payouts could compete with ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell, depending on Aramco's valuation. But Saudi Arabia may need to put up more to boost interest in its partial privatization.