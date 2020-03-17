Markets remain jittery after Wall Street's slight rebound

The anxiety among investors about the novel coronavirus pandemic isn't going away.
US stock futures swung back into the red Tuesday evening after Wall Street's slight rebound. Dow futures fell more than 400 points, or 2.1%. S&P 500 futures were down 2.2%, while Nasdaq futures declined 2.5%.
"Volatility across markets has created considerable anxiety amongst investors trying to gauge the effectiveness" of various healthcare, monetary and fiscal policy responses, wrote Bob Michele, global head of fixed Income at JP Morgan Asset Management, in a research note.
The market jitters carried over to Asia Pacific during Wednesday trade. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 5.1%, while South Korea's Kospi slumped 0.5%. Other indexes were positive: Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.4%, China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index went up 0.1%.
Fears about the financial and economic impacts of coronavirus have spurred massive swings in the markets in recent weeks.
The Dow finished Tuesday up more than 1,000 points, or 5%. The S&P and Nasdaq both closed up around 6%.
Wall Street was likely buoyed by continued action by the New York Federal Reserve to calm the panicked financial markets. The NY Fed announced Tuesday it will conduct two $500 billion overnight repo operations each day this week.
The overnight lending markets provide critical funding to banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions — markets that came under pressure last fall and have again been strained in recent days as recession fears rise.
The Fed also announced plans Tuesday to unfreeze the $1 trillion commercial paper market.
Markets in Asia, meanwhile, have been choppy during recent trade after the Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 all fell into a bear market last week.
-- Matt Egan contributed to this report.
