Calling all "Star Wars" fans in galaxies near and far, far away, Le Creuset is introducing a bakeware line for fans of the film franchise.
Pieces in the collection range between $20 and $450, according to Le Creuset.
Items include two of Le Creuset's Dutch oven casserole dishes with a "Star Wars" twist. One is fit for those on the dark side featuring Darth Vader. The other features a hand-painted binary sunset scene reminiscent of Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine.
For those looking to master something a little smaller, pick your favorite mini cocotte droid. The dishes come designed as R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8.
The limited edition collection will be released November 1 exclusively at select Le Creuset boutique stores and online, the company said.