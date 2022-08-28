Three people are hospitalized after a shooting at the Sikh temple in Stockton, California Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:42 p.m. (9:42 p.m. ET), according to Joseph Silva, spokesperson for Stockton Police Department.
When officers arrived, they located three victims. Silva said there was an event taking place at the temple when the shooting occurred.
The victims were transported to a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the suspect and the victims are Sikh, according to authorities.
A motive for the shooting is unknown.
