California authorities search for suspects in Sikh temple shooting

Three people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, police said.
The shooting happened during an event at the temple around 6:42 p.m. (9:42 p.m. ET) Saturday, Stockton police spokesperson Joseph Silva said.
The three male victims -- ages 32, 28 and 27 -- were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Silva said.
Police believe the two male suspects, who were still at large Sunday, are also Sikh.
"A disturbance broke out between the suspects and victims which resulted in an exchange of gunfire," Silva said.
It's not clear what led up to the disturbance and shooting.
The-CNN-Wire
CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this report.
