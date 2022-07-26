California's Oak Fire has burned through more than 17,200 acres and destroyed at least 55 structures since it ignited near California's Yosemite National Park Friday, as fire crews battle overwhelmingly dry conditions and steep terrain, officials say.

Crews made progress in their effort to rein in the fire Monday, slowing the burn's expansion after the blaze exploded over the weekend, though it is still just 16 percent contained, state fire management agency Cal Fire said. More than 2,400 structures are still threatened, according to the agency.

CNN's Poppy Harlow, Taylor Romine, Stella Chan, Sara Smart, Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.

