JONESBORO — The Clayton County school system has teamed up with local law enforcement to slow speeders in school zones.
In September, Clayton County Public Schools asked for the community’s opinion about whether speeding was a problem and if police presence or cameras would help curb motorists from driving over the posted speed limit.
According to the school district, half of the survey’s 3,000 respondents believed that enhanced strategies should be implemented to make school zones safer.
Law enforcement said cameras with automated license plate readers will be placed in each school zone starting with locations that have the highest number of offenses.
“The whole purpose is to keep kids safe in school zones,” said Cliff Kelker, Jonesboro chief of police.
The school zone speed limit is 25 mph. Police said tickets will be issued to drivers who are speeding more than 10 mph over the speed limit. Law enforcement said $100 tickets will be issued as a civil fine to the owner of the vehicle. Officials noted the cameras will also provide a “good investigative tool” should something happen around the schools. The cameras will record 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but tickets will be issued only during school zone hours.
Monies collected as a result of citations will go to local jurisdictions; however, law enforcement said they are proposing the school district receive a percentage.
School board members were in support of the cameras.
“I believe that we’re doing the right thing for students and in response to the survey,” said Board Member Jasmine Bowles.