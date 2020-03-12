Canceled, postponed or altered events in the Clayton County area due to Coronavirus outbreak

Editors Note: The following is a roundup of the latest cancellations, closures or altered events. Keep checking back as this list will continue to evolve.
HAMPTON
Race fans to receive credit for tickets, camping, pit passes
The Atlanta Motor Speedway released the following information about Sunday’s race:
Ticketholders on file for these events will receive a full credit toward AMS purchases for grandstand seating, infield access, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The credit will be applicable towards any Speedway Motorsports NASCAR race in the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season.
We regret this inconvenience of these circumstances and appreciate your patience and understanding. Further questions should be directed to the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office at 770-946-4211.
No fans in the stands at AMS this weekend
The NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend will be held, but without fans in attendance. The events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race, NASCAR officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
"We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events," officials said.
JONESBORO
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled
The City of Jonesboro has cancelled the St. Patrick's Day Parade slated for March 17 "based upon what is currently known about the transmission and severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)."
The city made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution, said City Manager Ricky Clark.
"This is a difficult decision, as we know many of you have been looking forward to this annual event," Clark said. "However, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved with the event."
