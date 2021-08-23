JONESBORO — Qualifying ended last Friday for the upcoming elections for six cities in Clayton County.

The elections will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election.

To check your voter status and find your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Jonesboro

• Candidates for three at-large city council seats

Bobby Lester - incumbent

Billy Powell - incumbent

Pat Sebo - incumbent

Alfred Dixon

Cameron Dixon

Lake City

• Candidates for two at-large city council seats

Lorraine Hoover - incumbent

David Brown

Forest Park

• Candidates for mayor

Angelyne Butler - incumbent

Delores A. Gunn

Thomas (Tommy) Smith

• Candidates for Ward 1 city council seat

Kimberly James - incumbent

Trudy Smith

Deonetra Riggins

• Candidates for Ward 2 city council seat

Dabouze Antoine - incumbent

Clifford A. Pellegrine

Billy Freeman Sr.

Morrow

• Candidate for city council seat 1

Dorothy Dean - incumbent

• Candidate for city council seat 3

Renee Saunders Knight - incumbent

Hue Nguyen

Riverdale

• Candidates for city council ward 1

Mary Granison - incumbent

• Candidates for city council ward 3

Wanda Wallace - incumbent

Claude Tate

Iris Jessie

College Park

• Candidates for city council ward 2

Derrick Taylor - incumbent

Joe Can

Bob Ellis

• Candidates for city council ward 4

Roderick Gay - incumbent

Eleanor Cornelius