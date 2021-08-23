JONESBORO — Qualifying ended last Friday for the upcoming elections for six cities in Clayton County.
The elections will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election.
To check your voter status and find your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Jonesboro
• Candidates for three at-large city council seats
Bobby Lester - incumbent
Billy Powell - incumbent
Pat Sebo - incumbent
Alfred Dixon
Cameron Dixon
Lake City
• Candidates for two at-large city council seats
Lorraine Hoover - incumbent
David Brown
Forest Park
• Candidates for mayor
Angelyne Butler - incumbent
Delores A. Gunn
Thomas (Tommy) Smith
• Candidates for Ward 1 city council seat
Kimberly James - incumbent
Trudy Smith
Deonetra Riggins
• Candidates for Ward 2 city council seat
Dabouze Antoine - incumbent
Clifford A. Pellegrine
Billy Freeman Sr.
Morrow
• Candidate for city council seat 1
Dorothy Dean - incumbent
• Candidate for city council seat 3
Renee Saunders Knight - incumbent
Hue Nguyen
Riverdale
• Candidates for city council ward 1
Mary Granison - incumbent
• Candidates for city council ward 3
Wanda Wallace - incumbent
Claude Tate
Iris Jessie
College Park
• Candidates for city council ward 2
Derrick Taylor - incumbent
Joe Can
Bob Ellis
• Candidates for city council ward 4
Roderick Gay - incumbent
Eleanor Cornelius
