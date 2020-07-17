ATLANTA - Attorney General Chris Carr on Friday announced that John Fowler of the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office has been hired to lead the Georgia Department of Law’s Prosecution Division - effective July 16.
“I am looking forward to John Fowler’s leadership,” said Carr. "Our Prosecution Division will continue working with statewide law enforcement partners to create a safer and more prosperous Georgia. This work requires an experienced and aggressive prosecutor, and we believe John will do the job well.”
Fowler has served as an assistant district attorney in the Houston and Clayton Judicial Circuits. In Clayton County, Fowler started in the Courtroom Trial Division before moving to the Crimes Against Women and Children Unit where he prosecuted major domestic violence and child crimes. He subsequently served as the head of the Clayton County Major Case Unit. After his tenure as the head of the Major Case Unit, he was appointed chief assistant district attorney where he supervised 24 prosecutors. He held this position under two different district attorneys. He has taken over 80 felony jury trials to verdict. In addition to courtroom work, he has been a guest lecturer at Mercer Law School and has spoken to national conferences on the topics of Criminal Racketeering, Civil Racketeering and Human Trafficking. He has been a prosecutor for nine years.
“It is truly an honor to join Attorney General Carr as we build upon the work and reputation of the Department of Law’s Prosecution Division,” said Fowler. “Beginning on day one, our team will work alongside local, state and federal partners to build criminal cases and fight human trafficking, white collar crime, public corruption and more.”
Fowler earned his law degree from Georgia State University.
