JONESBORO—The COVID-19 case count in Clayton County is 5.
The figures come from the Clayton County Health District and are posted daily at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Some residents have complained that they do not know which cities the people who have COVID-19 live in.
Georgia Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam explained, "What people need to understand is that, like the flu, we know that COVID-19 is in our state and is spreading in communities. What is most important is that people follow prevention measures, stay home if they’re sick, stay away from people who are sick and stay away from large groups and gatherings. Additionally, people who test negative today could easily test positive tomorrow or the next day. Prevention is the key for everyone, regardless of where they live or what the test results for any given location might indicate."
Maintaining patient privacy is "part HIPAA and part epidemiology," she added.
To educate yourself about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention FAQ (frequently asked questions) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.htm .
Here's the CDC's advice on managing COVID-19 in your own home: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html
