US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas said they have have seized a shipment of methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million, making it the largest ever seizure of the drug at the port.

The drugs were found within a tractor trailer, the CBP said in a press statement on Wednesday. It said it made the discovery on Monday after an officer from the CBP's Office of Field Operations referred the truck hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.

