CCSO captures man wanted for questioning about missing step-daughter

Sandrick Antonio Dozier

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office captured a Jonesboro man Monday, April 17 who was wanted for questioning about his missing step-daughter.

According to the CCSO and Clayton County jail records, Sandrick Antonio Dozier, 33, of 908 Magnolia Circle, Jonesboro, was arrested on multiple charges and was also wanted for questioning about his missing step-daughter, Katorah Lee. Lee is 12-years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighs 130 pounds; and is missing out of Lovejoy.

