CCSO captures man wanted for questioning about missing step-daughter

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office captured a Jonesboro man Monday, April 17 who was wanted for questioning about his missing step-daughter.
According to the CCSO and Clayton County jail records, Sandrick Antonio Dozier, 33, of 908 Magnolia Circle, Jonesboro, was arrested on multiple charges and was also wanted for questioning about his missing step-daughter, Katorah Lee. Lee is 12-years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighs 130 pounds; and is missing out of Lovejoy.
Dozier was also arrested for felony probation violation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, reckless driving, reckless conduct, and hit and run.
According to a Nixle alert sent out Tuesday morning, April 18, the CCSO received an anonymous tip that Dozier was seen in the Rex area near his home.
The CCSO's Elite Fugitive Squad was deployed and once they arrived at Dozier's home, he was seen going into his apartment.
The Fugitive Squad and COBRA unit surrounded the perimeter of Dozier's location and began to call him out of the apartment.
According to the CCSO, negotiators were able to get Dozier on the phone and he peacefully surrendered within minutes.
