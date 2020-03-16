CCSO: Clayton County Magistrate Court still working 24/7 despite COVID-19 emergency

JONESBORO—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says that Clayton County Magistrate Court remains open during the COVID-19 emergency.
"The Magistrate Court of Clayton County has implemented strategies to protect the workforce while ensuring continuity of operations," Hill said in a Nixle annoucement Monday. "This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available."
The announcement comes in the wake of a statewide "judicial emergency" that has shut down normal courtroom operations and case proceedings.
However, because Magistrate Court is where people who are arrested first make contact with the judicial system, county jails here and in neighboring Henry County are working out ways to ensure defendants can make (or waive) their first appearance.
According to Hill, "the Magistrate Court of Clayton County will continue to remain open and on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure and maintain the essential functions of the court. The immediate goal is for the staff to perform critical operations necessary and give priority to matters needed to protect the health, safety and liberty of all the individuals who reside in or have contact with Clayton County."
This includes:
• probable cause applications for search warrants
• arrest warrants
• initial appearances
• bond reviews
• reviewing and responding to domestic abuse Temporary Protection Orders (TPOs) and restraining orders
To learn more about the Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, visit https://www.justia.com/criminal/procedure/right-to-a-speedy-trial/
To learn more about TPOs in Clayton County, visit https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/court-services/clerk-of-magistrate-court/temporary-protective-orders
Read Georgia law about a defendant's right to a speedy trial: https://law.justia.com/codes/georgia/2010/title-17/chapter-7/article-7/17-7-170
Got a tip about Magistrate Court proceedings, jail conditions, or bonding out during the COVID-19 emergency? Let us know: https://www.news-daily.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/
