MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority is offering small local businesses the opportunity to network and learn more about CCWA procurement opportunities during its Small Local Business Enterprise Program’s annual Social Mixer.
The mixer will be held on Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at CCWA’s Marie Barber Community Use Room at 1600 Battle Creek Road in Morrow. Participants must register for the mixer. To register, email ccwa_slbe_program@ccwa.us, visit CCWA’s web site, www.ccwa.us or call 770.960.5880.
This event provides guests the opportunity to learn more about the goods and services CCWA purchases; a forum for small businesses to meet and form relationships with larger firms, preparing both entities for future opportunities to do business together and a casual setting for large businesses to meet qualified, small local businesses that can potentially add value to teams as a certified SLBE..
“Our SLBE Program is another valuable outreach tool for CCWA that allows us to grow our investment in and support of our community,” said CCWA General Manager Bernard Franks. “We like to see our local businesses grow and prosper.”
CCWA’s Small Local Business Program is open to small firms locally based inside Clayton County or locally based in Henry, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Spalding. CCWA’s SLBE Program provides an additional race and gender-neutral tool for the Authority to use in its efforts to ensure that all segments of the local business community have a reasonable and significant opportunity to participate in CCWA contracting.