MORROW — Attention anglers — now's your chance to catch the Big One this year.
Clayton County Water Authority's public fishing season opened March 1, giving residents the chance to use reservoirs close to home. Visitors can spend the day fishing, canoeing or just enjoying a picnic in a peaceful setting.
Clayton County residents pay $5 per vehicle, or $30 for a season pass. Non-county residents pay $10 per vehicle, or $40 for a season pass. Season passes are good through the month of October and are sold at the entrance offices of Shamrock/Blalock Reservoir and J.W. Smith Reservoir when CCWA staff is available.
Temporary season pass forms are also available at the pay station areas when CCWA staff is not present. The forms may be filled out and deposited with payment. The season pass will then be mailed to the individual.
Shamrock/Blalock Reservoirs
Shamrock/Blalock Reservoirs are located at 2610 Shamrock Road (off Freeman Road) in Jonesboro and are open Wednesday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. during March and October and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. April – September.
J.W. Smith Reservoir
J. W. Smith Reservoir is located at 143 Northbridge Road in Hampton and is open Saturday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. during March and October and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. April – September.
Shoal Creek Reservoir
Clayton County residents with season passes to CCWA reservoirs will have the opportunity to enjoy fishing as CCWA’s Shoal Creek Reservoir opens this spring for limited public fishing. The reservoir will be open for boat fishing only from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays:
March 21
April 4 and 25
May 2 and 16
June 6
For more information on the authority's reservoirs and motor boat restrictions, visit www.ccwa.us or call 770-603-5605.
