JONESBORO — Celebrate the changing of the leaves with friends and neighbors at Clayton County’s Fall Harvest Festival.
The free event will be held Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.
The festival will feature vendors, inflatables and music.
To participate as a vendor, call Jessica Gilchrist at 678-479-5133 or visit Claytonparks.com.
