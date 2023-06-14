The city of Morrow held its Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 10 at The District. The event featured a concert, barbecue, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, and more. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation in the state of Texas.
Most Popular
Articles
- This Is the City in Georgia With the Most People on Food Stamps
- Missing woman found in Harris County
- 2 groups cancel Orlando conventions as worries over political climate grow
- Man convicted of 2019 murder of Griffin man
- Clayton County Police need help finding Morrow woman
- Democrats could be headed toward another messy, expensive Florida Senate primary
- The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In Georgia
- Lost Chromebooks cost Clayton County Public Schools more than $3.3 million
- A Large, New Study Finds This Daily Habit Could Reverse Aging in the Brain by 3 Years
- Was the FBI tailing Bryan Kohberger cross-country? Why Indiana police stopped him twice
Images
Videos
Collections
- Cities With the Highest Rental Vacancy Rates
- Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of June 7
- 10 weird traffic laws you don't know you're breaking
- GET OUT THERE: 8 things to do in North Georgia this weekend - June 9 - 11
- The best beach towns in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: A short walk to all downtown Hoschton has to offer awaits at this $439K home
- 10 side hustles you can launch yourself
- Construction begins on Union Green, a multi-family project in Union City
- 10 notable Juneteenth celebrations across the US
- Homebuyers are leaving big cities for affordability—here's where they're going and how much they're saving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.