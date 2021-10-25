JONESBORO — Central Georgia EMC has donated $14,400 to Clayton County to go toward education and community and economic development activities.
CGEMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to 14 counties, including Clayton and Henry.
The donated funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.
