JONESBORO — The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced this week they will meet on Dec. 12 to vote on a prospective interim president and CEO.
The chamber announced on Nov. 25 that it had fired Jeremy Stratton as president and CEO as well as staff members Monica Colbert, who served as director of special events and membership services, and Andree Omoregbee as project coordinator.
The Chamber board stated in the announcement that Stratton’s termination “follows incidents unrelated to the Chamber’s financial and business performance in which the board determined that Mr. Stratton’s conduct fell short of the Chamber’s standards.”
There was no further explanation from the chamber board.
Board of Directors Chairman E. Charles Reed Jr. stated that as part of the search process “we will reach out to the community to gather information on the important skills and characteristics the next president and CEO should exhibit. This information will play a vital part for both the board’s search committee and to the executive search firm in finding the right fit for our community.”
In the November announcement, the board stated the Chamber of Commerce would reopen on Dec. 1. However on Monday, it was noted the Chamber expects to reopen on Thursday.
The Clayton County Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization “whose mission is to promote a healthy and productive business climate in Clayton County.”