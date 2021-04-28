JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is changing locations and operating hours of its four food pantry locations.
The change begins on Friday and runs every Friday through May 21.
The times and locations are as follows:
• Huie Elementary School, 1260 Rockcut Road in Forest Park from 4-6 p.m.
• Eula Wilborn Ponds Perry Career Academy, 137 Spring St. in Jonesboro from noon to 2 p.m.
• North Clayton Middle School, 5517 West Fayetteville Road, Atlanta from noon to 2 p.m.
• Riverdale Middle School, 400 Roberts Drive in Riverdale from noon to 2 p.m.
Pantry items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Volunteers are needed for this initiative at the four food bank locations to assist with sorting, packing, and distributing food to participants. Volunteers are asked to arrive two hours before the distribution starts every Friday.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to assist in distributing the packaged food to participants and should arrive an hour before the distribution starts every Friday.
Individuals interested in assisting with this volunteer opportunity should confirm with Dr. Angela Horrison-Collier, CCPS Director of Student Services, via email (angela.horrison-collier@clayton.k12.ga.us).
The pantries are provided through a partnership between the district and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
