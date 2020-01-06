JONESBORO—A man who fled Clayton County Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop Saturday is in jail after deputies allege he was in possession of a bulletproof vest, firearms and drugs.
Dmario Diavante Boddie, 28, of Riverdale, allegedly told the deputy who pulled him over that "he had somewhere to be and floored the gas pedal," according to Sheriff Victor Hill's Nixle account. Boddie, who jail records indicate is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 400 pounds, then fled to a house on Homewood Drive, where, according to Hill, he turned "combative" and was Tased.
At the house, a woman, Ashley Nicole Denn, 31, allegedly exited "in defense of Boddie, leaving her front door open and illegal drugs in plain view." Deputies executed a search warrant, arrested Boddie and Denn, and confiscated drugs, a Kahr CW 45 pistol, an "AK-47 pistol style firearm and a bulletproof vest designed to stop rifle rounds."
Boddie, who made first appearance on Jan. 5, faces 15 charges, including six counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, cocaine trafficking, morphine/opium/heroin trafficking, felon or first offender on probation in possession of a firearm, weapons possession during a crime, fleeing from a police officer, obstructing an officer, distracted driving, seatbelt violation and reckless driving. Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda Dallas granted Boddie $7,500 in property bonds and $1,350 in fees on the obstruction and traffic charges. However, he got no bond on fleeing an officer or the drugs and weapons charges and remains in jail.
Denn made first appearance Jan. 5. Denn faces three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession/control/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, morphine/opium/heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance or Schedule II narcotic, and purchase/possession/control of a Schedule III, IV or V substance. Dallas denied Denn bond on all charges.
Both Boddie's and Denn's next court date will be a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. in Room 202 before Magistrate Judge William West, to be followed by an 8 a.m. bond hearing Feb. 7.
The bulletproof vest could add five years to any sentence Boddie might receive if convicted.
Hill pointed out that, when he was a member of the Georgia House for District 81 in 2004, he had authored a bill giving five years in prison for anyone in possession of a bulletproof vest during the commission of a felony.
According to the GSU Law Review, Hill introduced HB 173, which became effective July 1, 2003, in the wake of a 1997 bank robbery in Los Angeles. The suspects in that incident were wearing body armor, which forced police to shoot at close range. Hill told critics the bill was" not intended to be a deterrent," but to keep felons off the street longer.
The bill, which passed into law, applies to "any felony involving the manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering or selling of controlled substances or marijuana" and drug trafficking and imposes an additional one to five years "to run consecutively to any other sentence which the person has received."