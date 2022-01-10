Chicago teachers and district remain far apart as schools remain closed for the fourth day, union says

More than 340,000 students are missing their fourth consecutive school day as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools failed to reach an agreement on how to handle the city's Covid-19 surge.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, have said students in the country's third-largest school district should learn in classrooms and that the district has taken steps to promote Covid-19 safety in schools.
But the union wants schools to be able switch from in-person learning to virtual learning if Covid-19 absences amount to more than 25% of school staff; 30% of elementary school students; or 25% of high school students.
Negotiators from the teachers' union and the mayor's CPS team were at the bargaining table until about 10 p.m. CT Sunday, union president Jesse Sharkey said Monday.
Negotiations are at "serious phase," Sharkey said, but both sides are still apart on key issues.
"I mean, if you say school is open ... and half the students don't show up, you're not doing any learning for half the students, right?" Sharkey said.
"And so if remote learning is half as good, it's the same difference, isn't it?"
Lightfoot told CNN on Friday that officials are willing to shut down individual schools if needed, but district-wide remote learning was not an option.
'Not enough sufficient progress'
As of Friday, Chicago was averaging more than 5,200 new cases a day, a 16% increase over the prior week, according to the city health department's Covid-19 tracker. The city's Covid-19 test positivity rate had a daily average of 21.1%.
"Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday," Lightfoot tweeted late Sunday. "Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow."
City officials have called the standoff a work stoppage. The union says it's a lockout, because teachers want to teach from home until the current surge peaks, but the district canceled classes entirely.
How the standoff began
On Tuesday, the last day classes were held, the school system reported 422 new Covid-19 cases among students and 271 new cases among adults -- both record highs for the academic year.
The Chicago Teachers Union, or CTU, voted Tuesday night to teach virtually, saying conditions for in-person learning were unsafe, citing inadequate staffing and testing as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations among children in the city reached record highs.
In response, CPS canceled classes.
CTU on Saturday presented a new proposal to Lightfoot, which the union said would provide clarity on a return to the classroom, create increased safety and testing protocols and restart the education process for students who have been out of class.
The proposal called for a resumption of in-person work for union members beginning Monday, with virtual learning beginning for CPS students on Wednesday. CTU proposed resuming in-person instruction Tuesday, January 18, "unless (the Chicago Department of Public Health) or the State of Illinois determine that public health conditions are not safe for in-person school at the time."
Shortly after the proposal was announced, Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez issued their own joint statement, saying CTU leaders were "not listening."
"The best, safest place for kids to be is in school. Students need to be back in person as soon as possible," the statement said. "That's what parents want. That's what the science supports. We will not relent."
Parents caught in the middle
CTU organizer Tennille Evans said Friday that teachers are ready to work "under safe conditions" and they are asking for "testing, testing, testing" among other mitigation measures.
"All we are asking is that we would like our students to test negative before entering in the building," teacher Briana Hambright-Hall said. "A two-week pause (of in-person learning) is not too much."
"I want to make sure that they are safe. I want to make sure that I am safe," second grade teacher Falin Johnson said. "I want to make sure my daughters and my elderly grandparents are safe as well."
While city officials and CTU continue negotiations, parents and students are stuck in limbo.
Megan Hasse, a CPS parent, told CNN affiliate WBBM she sides with the mayor and wants kids back in the classroom with options for parents to choose in-person learning or to stay remote.
"I think that there has to be an option for both sides of this argument," she said. "Those that want to go in person who, for their kid, that is the best option, they should be able to do that. And for those that want remote, we need to be able to provide options for them as well."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
