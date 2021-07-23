Child dies after being hit by car on Noah's Ark Road

JONESBORO — A 12-year-old child is dead after being hit by a car on Noah’s Ark Road Friday afternoon.

Clayton County police report the child ran out into the roadway and a male caretaker attempted to save the child, but was also hit.

The child succumbed to their injuries at the hospital and the caretaker remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The area around Floyd Road and Noah’s Ark Road was shut down in both directions around noon Friday for several hours.

The names of the child and caretaker were not released.

The accident comes days after Commissioner Felicia Franklin held a vigil to bring awareness to fatalities on county roads.

Franklin called for lighting, cameras and continuous sidewalks throughout the county.

Noah’s Ark Road is a busy two-lane road with no sidewalks that connects Clayton and Henry counties.