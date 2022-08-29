Chinese authorities have charged 28 people and detained eight police officials following a brutal assault on a group of women earlier this summer that shocked the country and provoked widespread anger.

The attack at a barbecue restaurant in the early hours of June 10 in the northeastern city of Tangshan saw a women and her three friends repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of men after she rejected one of their advances.

