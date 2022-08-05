China announced Friday it would impose sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family following the US House speaker's visit to Taiwan earlier this week, as Beijing stepped up military drills and warplane incursions around the island.

China's Foreign Ministry condemned Pelosi for what it described as her "vicious and provocative actions," saying her trip to Taiwan amounted to "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs."

CNN's Gawon Bae and Yong Xiong in Seoul, Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo, Eric Cheung in Taipei, and Sam Fossum in Washington contributed to this report.

