JONESBORO — Kick off the holidays this season with The Front Porch Players as they bring the comedy "Christmas Belles" to the stage.
“All of the situations the characters get into are beyond ridiculous, but they’re hilarious,” said Karen Farrell-White, the TFFP co-founder.
The play tells the story of three sisters attempting to put aside their squabbling to ensure their small town’s church Christmas program does not descend into chaos.
Among the many quirky characters is an Elvis impersonator, a kidney stone passing Santa Claus and a shepherd pulling a little red wagon.
“Our director, Jill Shedd who is so talented and creative, and our strong cast really bring out the humor in the scenes while still able to play the touching ones,” Ferrell-White said. “We hope everyone will come, relax and enjoy the show and start their holidays on a good note.”
All shows will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro. Show dates and times are Nov. 11-13, and Nov. 18-20. All Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 adults and $12 for seniors (55+) and children (12 and under) for reserved seating; and $12 and $10 for general admission.