Ongoing
The Soldiers Center, 811 Pavilion Court in McDonough, holds services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. Connection Class. On Tuesdays a 7:30 p.m. worship service. For more information, call 678-272-2662.
Victory Christian Ministry, 1320 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough, invites the community to any and all of its worship services. Sunday School at 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Tuesday evening Intercessory Prayer at 7 p.m. followed by Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 678-610-6004 or visit our website at www.victorychristianministry.net.
Heritage Baptist Church, 1843 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove, invites the community to join them weekly at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays for Bible preaching, gospel singing, familiar hymns and a wonderful church family — and it’s all about Jesus. For more information, call the church at 770-320-7771 or visit hbcga.com.
Thomas Road Baptist Church, 8918 Thomas Road in Jonesboro, is looking for people to join them for worship. Service is held at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays with 10 a.m. Sunday School. Service on Wednesday nights is at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Breakthrough Worship Center of Hope, a multicultural, nondenominational church, invites the community to its weekly Sunday services at 10 a.m. at James Jackson Elementary School, 7711 Mount Zion Blvd. in Jonesboro. Arrive a little earlier for coffee, doughnuts and prayer. You will experience real love, awesome worship and a place to call home. Your children will enjoy the AWANA curriculum in the Breakthrough Generations Youth Church. Wednesday 7 p.m. services are held at 2316 Lake Harbin Road in Morrow, including AWANA classes for sixth through 12th grades. Visit www.bwcoh.org for more information on outreach and events.
Faith Independent Baptist Church, 1099 Ga. Highway 81 W. in McDonough, invites those looking for a Sunday evening service to its weekly 6 p.m. service. FIBC’s services are joyfully conservative with traditional music, and the King James Version of the Bible is used. For more information, visit www.faithbaptistchurchmcdonough.org.
The Center of Hope Church, 3340 Noah’s Ark Road in Jonesboro, is giving away free food from 5 to 7 p.m. the last Thursday of every month. For more information, call 770-506-9797.
First Baptist Church Lovejoy, 2347 Talmadge Road in Lovejoy, Pastor Andy Hannah and the congregation invite all to come visit their weekly services. Bible Study begins at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. Choir rehearsal is at 6 p.m. Wednesday under the direction of Richard Bobo, and the prayer meeting begins at 7 p.m. We are a Southern Baptist Church, and we have a space just waiting for you to come and visit with us.
Breath of God Ministries, 45 Parkland Drive in Stockbridge, invites the community to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and at a 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Children’s Ministry is provided for all services. For more information, call 404-884-9325 or visit www.breathofgodministries.org.
Community Bible Church is hosting a communitywide men’s event at Taco Mac, 1300 Highway 20 W., McDonough, at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. All men are invited to Brotherhood, a discussion over the Bible, brew and being a man. Contact jody.shaw@communitybiblechurch.com for more information.
Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, will host Divorce Care at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in room E103 and a Grief Share group at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Contact smallgroups@communitybiblechurch.com for more information or to register.
Crossroad Christian Church, 3545 N. Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge, has a Community Food Bank that offers free food and clothing to families in need in Henry County and neighboring communities. The food bank is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 678-565-6188.
Family Promise of Henry County Inc. convenes the third Tuesday of each month at Momentum Christian Church, 1120 Village Business Parkway in Stockbridge. All are invited to attend.
Faith Open Door Community Center, 259 Arrowhead Blvd. in Jonesboro, is offering free after-school meals to youth ages 18 and under. For more information, call the center at 678-545-6053.
The Ole’ Country Church, 2649 Ga. Highway 155 N in McDonough, invites the community to join them in service; Sunday School 9:30 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Morrow, 1647 Lake Harbin Road in Morrow, invites the community to worship services at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Nursery care and children’s church are provided for worshipers. Worship is preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. This moderate, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship-affiliated church offers traditional worship and opportunities for ministry. For more information, visit fbcmorrow.org or call 770-961-9270.
First Christian Church of Stockbridge, 102 Valley Hill Road in Stockbridge, invites the community to worship each week. Sunday Bible study is at 9 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:15 a.m. Nursery and children’s church are available. For more information, call the church at 770-474-2285 or visit fcc-stockbridge.org.
Henry Baptist Church, 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough, will host a Divorce Care weekly support group. The group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. The cost is $15 and includes a workbook. The church also offers a Grief Share support group from 3 to 5 p.m. every Sunday. For more information, call 770-914-1191 or email jennifer@discoverhbc.org.
Healing Hearts Ministries will provide after-school tutoring and homework assistance until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for Hickory Flat Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary students. Pickup from school will be provided to the after-school location at 45 Parkland Drive in Stockbridge. Snacks will be provided. The cost is $65 per week. Call 404-748-2217 for more information.
Henry Baptist Church, 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough, holds an AWANA Program for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays. The church also offers Christian Karate Academy at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday for kids ages 4 to 5, 6 p.m. for ages 6 to 12 and 7 p.m. for kids 13 and up. Child care is available. For more information, call 770-914-1191 or visit www.discoverhbc.org.