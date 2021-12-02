JONESBORO — The Church of God of Jonesboro and the Give a Helping Hand Outreach Ministry will be giving away Christmas dinners on Dec. 18.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 279A North Main St. in Jonesboro.
Meals will consist of green beans, cream potatoes, baked chicken with gravy, a roll, slice of cake and water. Meals will be handed out in the parking lot of the church.
Those who would like a plate are asked to call ahead at 678-643-7525 or 678-368-1191.
