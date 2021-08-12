RIVERDALE — Church Street Elementary School students will learn virtually through Aug. 30.

The school district announced the change Wednesday, Aug. 8, stating the move was as a precaution due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

During the virtual learning period, breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered to Church Street Elementary School students via bus routes from 10-11 a.m. as conducted during the previous school year. Students should report to their regular bus stops to receive meals.