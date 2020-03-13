Cities taking proactive moves against COVID-19 spread

MORROW—Inside Morrow City Hall, a video monitor plays an animated Vietnamese public service announcement with English subtitles, urging viewers to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
At the March 11 city council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Swint and Medical Director Dr. Jim Augustine gave a presentation, which Police Chief Jimmy Callaway recorded on his cellphone and pushed to Facebook, on the city's emergency preparations.
The City of Morrow has distributed over 1,600 postcards in English, Spanish and Vietnamese answering basic questions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and is taking other measures to contain the spread of the disease. Clayton State University got COVID-19 information specific to college students. The city's website and Facebook pages are being updated with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Georgia Department of Public Health. Hand sanitizer and wipes have been placed "in targeted areas in all of our facilities," Swint said, and city staff have been given "awareness and prevention measures."
In addition, the city reportedly is installing video cameras in the courtroom so it can record council meetings, allowing people to watch from home. City Manager Sylvia Redic said this was not because of the COVID-19 threat, but coincidental to it.
In Forest Park, all Municipal Court proceedings have been suspended indefinitely according to a memo released by the Forest Park Police Department. Cases will be rescheduled in the near future, with written notices mailed to the address on your citation. Defendants who do not have mandatory court charges should pay fines at www.forestparkga.org , call (877) 685-4495, or mail a cashier's check or money order to Forest Park Municipal Court, 325 Cash Memorial Blvd., Forest Park, GA 30297. If you have questions, call (404) 608-2363 to leave a voicemail with your name, citation number and phone number where you can be reached, and a clerk of court will return your call as soon as possible. For probation matters, call Professional Probation Services at (404) 361-5367.
Mayor Angelyne Butler has postponed her State of the City Address, which had been scheduled for March 20.
Butler issued a letter to residents, calling for individual and collective prevention measures.
"I implore each and every person to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the Department of Health. These guidelines include but are not limited to:
• Avoid close contact with others (at least six feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing)
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Clean and disinfect
• Clean your hands often
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Stay at home if you are sick
• Wear a facemask if you are sick
Most importantly, if you experience any symptoms seek medical attention."
The City of Jonesboro cancelled its St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Riverdale shut down its City Hall, Riverdale Town Center and administrative offices as of Friday, March 13 until March 30 "(i)n the interest of public health and safety, and due to an abundance of caution in the face of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic."
Likewise, the City of Lovejoy announced Friday that "all City of Lovejoy administrative offices will be closed until further notice. We anticipate a return date of March 30; however, this will be based on the recommendation of the CDC and state officials."
