JONESBORO — Back in the spring, the Jonesboro Majestic Marching Cardinals got the news that they were selected to perform at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The band is currently raising money for the trip and recently made a short presentation before the Jonesboro City Council during its Aug. 7 work session.
“We’re extremely excited to take our students up to New York City,” said Band Director Lynel Goodwin.
Later during the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a $1,000 sponsorship for the band’s trip.
Goodwin has been at Jonesboro since 2016 and said when he first became band director, there were about 15 in the band. Now, band membership is more than 120.
The 2024 Macy’s invitation is just one of band’s many notable performances and honors — including the 2019 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, the 2021 ESPN Celebration Bowl, the 2021 and 2022 HBCU Culture Collegiate Battle of the Bands, and a nomination from Gov. Brian Kemp to attend the 2022 National 4th of July Parade in Washington, D.C.
