FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park recently announced the hiring of three employees in key positions — Derry Walker as Director of Code Enforcement; Rochelle Dennis as Project Manager, Office of Economic Development; and Kwame Amuleru-Marshall as Multimedia Specialist, Public Information Office.
"Here at city hall, we pride ourselves at being able to recruit top-tier talent to our organization," said Forest Park City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. "Each of these individuals bring extensive experience and a unique passion for public service that will only help strengthen our ability to move our municipality forward in a positive, progressive direction."
Derry Walker, Director of Code Enforcement
Walker joins the City of Forest Park as the first director of the newly-formed Code Enforcement Department.
With more than 20 years of relevant experience, Walker previously served as the chief code enforcement officer for the City of Jonesboro.
There, he was responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the department while also ensuring compliance with local, state and federal ordinances.
Walker was also recognized by the state as the 2006 Code Enforcement Officer of the Year.
He completed his International Code Council Certification from Clayton State University and attended Penn Foster College in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Rochelle Dennis, Project Manager, Office of Economic Development
Dennis is the project manager for the city's Economic Development Department, where she helps with the implementation of city policies and monitors programs that encourage economic development, business retention and job growth.
Dennis served as the economic development director for the City of Morrow from 2021 to 2023 and managed a portfolio of 22 unique city-owned properties — all while overseeing functions related to planning, zoning and the city's downtown development authority boards.
A graduate of Leadership Clayton and the Atlanta Regional Commission Regional Leadership Institute, Dennis received her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her master's degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina.
Kwame Amuleru-Marshall, Multimedia Specialist, Public Information Office
Amuleru-Marshall has nearly as decade's worth of professional experience in the fields of motion graphics and animation design.
Amuleru-Marshall comes to the City of Forest Park after working for CNN from 2021 to 2022.
While at CNN, Amuleru-Marshall worked to create graphic/visual packages for over 20 well-known news shows and cable specials, including "New Day" and "CNN Heroes."
He is a graduate of Georgia State University, where he received his bachelor's degree in graphic design.
