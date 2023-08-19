FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park recently announced the hiring of three employees in key positions — Derry Walker as Director of Code Enforcement; Rochelle Dennis as Project Manager, Office of Economic Development; and Kwame Amuleru-Marshall as Multimedia Specialist, Public Information Office.

"Here at city hall, we pride ourselves at being able to recruit top-tier talent to our organization," said Forest Park City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. "Each of these individuals bring extensive experience and a unique passion for public service that will only help strengthen our ability to move our municipality forward in a positive, progressive direction."

