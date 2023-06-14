City of Forest Park hosting Juneteenth Celebration

FOREST PARK — Residents, families and outdoor lovers looking for some fun in the sun (should the weather cooperate) are invited to attend the city of Forest Park’s annual Juneteenth Celebration.
The event is Saturday, June 17 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Starr Park Amphitheater, 803 Forest Pkwy.
During the event, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a play zone for kids, food trucks, local craft vendors, and a large fireworks show.
The celebration is being hosted by Mz Shyneka of Streetz 94.5 and will include performances from Ayanna & Flow, Tony Tatuma, comedian Raheem Holt, Rey Sunshine, Manga African Dance, and more.
