City of Forest Park hosting Juneteenth Celebration

FOREST PARK — Residents, families and outdoor lovers looking for some fun in the sun (should the weather cooperate) are invited to attend the city of Forest Park’s annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The event is Saturday, June 17 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Starr Park Amphitheater, 803 Forest Pkwy.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.