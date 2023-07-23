City of Forest Park to hold Public Works Job Fair

FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park's 2023 Public Works Job Fair is scheduled Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Park Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity meet directly with city staff, review job descriptions and apply for open positions within the city's Public Works Department.
Individuals are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and cover letter.
The one-day hiring fair will feature several open positions, including trade specialist, mechanic, sanitation administrator, foreman (Streets), heavy equipment operator, maintenance worker, part-time maintenance worker, and foreman (Parks).
There is no cost to participate in the job fair, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.
For more information, call the City of Forest Park's Human Resources Department at 404-366-4720 and press 7 on the main menu.
