City of Forest Park to hold Public Works Job Fair

FOREST PARK — The City of Forest Park's 2023 Public Works Job Fair is scheduled Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Park Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway. 

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity meet directly with city staff, review job descriptions and apply for open positions within the city's Public Works Department.

