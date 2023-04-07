The city of Forest Park is hosting a Selena Day Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Starr Park, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park 30297.
The free event is in honor of legendary American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. The event features karaoke and a Selena lookalike contest.
