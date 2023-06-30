City of Jonesboro accepting ARPA business grant applications through July 31

JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro is accepting American Rescue Plan Act business grant applications through July 31.
To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:
— Possess an active (not expired) City of Jonesboro business license for 2023.
— Business must be registered within Jonesboro city limits.
— Must have have filed or completed tax returns for 2022 in the business name.
— Must be current on all payments due to the City of Jonesboro, such as sanitation, business licenses, code violations, etc.)
— Must demonstrate the need and use of the grant.
To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and employees, the City of Jonesboro is investing $195,000 in the ARPA Business Grant Program to provide qualified small businesses with funding for operating expenses.
Until funding is exhausted, businesses will be eligible for up to $1,500 per qualified business.
Grants may be used to pay for various business expenses, including:
— Rent, lease or mortgage costs.
— Business-related insurance.
— Inventory expenses including covering any loss of inventory
— Other operating expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.