JONESBORO — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the city of Jonesboro aims to celebrate the magic of the season.
The city will kick off the holidays with a parade and Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7. There will be warm drinks, carolers, live entertainment and a special visit from Santa himself. The event will be held at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St. in Jonesboro.
The schedule is as follows:
• 5 p.m. — Parade begins and travels down Main Street in Jonesboro
• 6 p.m. — Festival begins at Lee Street Park
• 7 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lee Street Park begins
• Santa Claus arrives
To learn more, visit www.jonesboroga.com. To participate in the parade, contact Maria Wetherington at mwetherington@jonesboroga.com or call 770-478-3800.