JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro has put together a list of minimum basic operations for businesses based on Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.
Last week Kemp announced some businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, nail salons and barbers, would be allowed to reopen April 24 with minimum basic operations. Restaurants, private social clubs and theaters were allowed to reopen on April 27.
“We encourage everyone to please use your best judgement,” said Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark. “We will continue to enforce social distancing for businesses that may reopen pursuant to the governor’s order.”
The following are the minimum basic operations businesses and employees must follow.
1. Screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness such as a fever over 100.4 degrees, cough or shortness of breath.
2. Don’t come to work. Require workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or seek medical attention.
3. Enhance sanitation of the workplace as appropriate.
4. Require hand washing and sanitation by workers at appropriate places with the business location.
5. Provide personal protective equipment as available and appropriate to the function and location of workers within the business location.
6. Prohibit gatherings of workers with the business location.
7. Permit workers to take breaks and meals outside, in their office or personal workspace, or in such other areas where proper social distancing is attainable.
8. Implement teleworking for all possible workers.
9. Implement staggered shits for all possible workers.
10. Virtual meeting. Hold all meeting and conferences virtually, whenever possible.
11. Deliver intangible services remotely whenever possible.
12. Avoid shared use. Discourage workers for using each other’s phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment.
13. Prohibit handshaking and other unnecessary person-to-person contact in the workplace.
14. Encourage hand hygiene by placing notices at the entrance to the workplace and in other areas where they are likely to be seen.
15. Suspend the use of pin pads, PIN entry devices, electronic signature capture and any other credit card receipt signature requirements to the extent such suspension is permitted by agreements with credit card companies and credit agencies.
16. Enforce social distancing of non-cohabitating persons while present on such entity’s leased or owned property.
17. Provide alternate point of sale outside of buildings including curbside pickup or delivery of products and/or services if an alternative point of sale is permitted under Georgia law.
18. Increase physics space between workers and customers.
19. Provide disinfectant and sanitation products for workers to clean their workspace, equipment and tools.
20. Increase physical space to at least six feet between workers’ workspace.
The governor’s shelter in place order remains in effect until April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.